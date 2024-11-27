JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.0% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $1,888,088,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $800,130,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,510 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6,239.1% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,594 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
Shares of JPM opened at $249.97 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $152.71 and a 12 month high of $254.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.74. The company has a market cap of $703.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.82%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.31.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Cerence Up 155% in 2 Days: SoundHound AI’s Fierce Competitor
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Why Warren Buffett Is Selling: A Look at His Latest Market Moves
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Why Amazon Shares May Never Trade Below $200 Again
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.