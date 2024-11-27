JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.3% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,888,088,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $800,130,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,510 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6,239.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,194 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,594 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.31.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE JPM opened at $249.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $152.71 and a 12 month high of $254.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $703.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
