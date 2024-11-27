One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.0% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 137,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $249.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.71 and a fifty-two week high of $254.31. The stock has a market cap of $703.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.80 and a 200-day moving average of $212.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

