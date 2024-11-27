Citigroup Inc. Has $21.97 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,049 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $21,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH opened at $238.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $191.97 and a 12-month high of $247.99.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Barclays raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $282.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.92.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,060. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 3,672 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $877,277.52. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,613.38. The trade was a 45.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,861 shares of company stock worth $2,853,533. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Labcorp Holdings Inc provides laboratory services. It operates through two segments, Diagnostics Laboratories and Biopharma Laboratory Services. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid, PAP, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

