Cerity Partners LLC Buys 10,729 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 166.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $8,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 23.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 46.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $523.13 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $411.15 and a 52-week high of $559.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $520.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $482.02.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.15, for a total transaction of $1,064,319.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 572,090 shares in the company, valued at $286,130,813.50. This represents a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 5,580 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $2,734,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,664,760. The trade was a 22.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,729 shares of company stock valued at $37,809,011. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gartner from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.25.

View Our Latest Report on Gartner

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.