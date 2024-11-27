Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AZN stock opened at $66.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $205.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $87.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

