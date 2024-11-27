The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Ithaka Group LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 112,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 2,461.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 73,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 70,687 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,321,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 93,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $111.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.66.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 20,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $2,235,908.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,853 shares in the company, valued at $19,432,378.45. This represents a 10.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $159,740.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,128,938 shares of company stock valued at $125,534,054 in the last 90 days. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $128.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 211.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.47. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $132.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.26.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

