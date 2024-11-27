Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Stake Increased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Jacobs Solutions worth $10,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,697,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,436,000 after acquiring an additional 805,657 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5,170.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 419,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,550,000 after purchasing an additional 411,123 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth $46,168,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,326,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,736,000 after buying an additional 192,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7,306.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,223,000 after buying an additional 136,187 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $167.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $140.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.64 and a 52 week high of $150.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.71). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,108.65. The trade was a 4.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,038.96. This represents a 14.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

