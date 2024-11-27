Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $1.19 Million in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 31,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 164.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2,827.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,541,593.84. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $160,562.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,580 shares in the company, valued at $642,249. The trade was a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,986,814 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.95 and a 52 week high of $47.32.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $472.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

