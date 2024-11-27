Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,041,129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $718,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,736 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,428,779 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $653,567,000 after buying an additional 118,366 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,271,866 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $611,336,000 after buying an additional 35,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,421 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $412,628,000 after acquiring an additional 80,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,245 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $292,246,000 after acquiring an additional 127,607 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI opened at $228.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $198.00 and a 12-month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This represents a 10.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

