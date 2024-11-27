Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,388 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 163.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 2.66. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,937.08. This trade represents a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.91.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

