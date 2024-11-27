Commerce Bank Raises Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Commerce Bank raised its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 10.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.6% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 98,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:VICI opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.07%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.