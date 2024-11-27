Pitcairn Co. Sells 1,335 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,240,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 69,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 6.0% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife stock opened at $87.77 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.87 and its 200 day moving average is $76.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.95%.

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MetLife from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

