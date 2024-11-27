Pitcairn Co. Acquires 671 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 178.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 187.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average is $28.20. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $77.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CareTrust REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William M. Wagner sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $1,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,682.20. This represents a 11.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

Featured Stories

