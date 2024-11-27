Commerce Bank Has $535,000 Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 6,975.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 784.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 109.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 11,525.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.77. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $141.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 160.23, a P/E/G ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.77.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $380.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.51 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.13.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

