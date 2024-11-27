Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $399,000 Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,599 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 2,003.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 1,830.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at $740,372.64. The trade was a 10.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Trading Down 0.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avantor stock opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.79.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

