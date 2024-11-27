JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Fairscale Capital LLC

Fairscale Capital LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.2% of Fairscale Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fairscale Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $1,185,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 137,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $249.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $152.71 and a 1-year high of $254.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

