Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 120 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 40,191.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 523,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,303,000 after purchasing an additional 522,490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 85.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,926,000 after acquiring an additional 150,526 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $72,296,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 75.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 214,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,253,000 after purchasing an additional 92,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ opened at $472.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.75. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.17 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,075.30. This represents a 31.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total value of $1,214,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $902,394. This trade represents a 57.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $559.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.76.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

