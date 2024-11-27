MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Sells $9,027,200.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total transaction of $9,027,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,979.20. This represents a 74.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MSTR stock opened at $353.69 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $543.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of -167.63 and a beta of 3.05.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($8.98) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.25.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

