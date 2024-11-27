Pitcairn Co. Has $452,000 Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGNI. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Magnite by 3.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Magnite by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.43. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $18.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other Magnite news, insider Aaron Saltz sold 5,112 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $69,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,557.50. The trade was a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 7,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $122,444.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 421,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,573,013.20. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,598 shares of company stock worth $2,531,613. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.96.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

