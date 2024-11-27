Pitcairn Co. Has $420,000 Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,257 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 251,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 90,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 125,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

In other Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo purchased 9,247,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $551,773,323.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares in the company, valued at $551,773,323.27. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SMFG opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.59. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Further Reading

