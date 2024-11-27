Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 342,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,653 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $96,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Duolingo by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Duolingo by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo stock opened at $353.53 on Wednesday. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.05 and a twelve month high of $364.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.19 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $294.74 and its 200 day moving average is $229.12.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $192.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.19 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Duolingo from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $271.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $183.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $355.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Duolingo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.33.

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total value of $311,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,001,597.60. This trade represents a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 19,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total value of $4,117,609.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,294.90. The trade was a 35.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,783 shares of company stock worth $12,156,296. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

