Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 148.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1,627.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in UniFirst by 60.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on UniFirst from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UniFirst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.25.

UniFirst Price Performance

UNF stock opened at $206.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.82. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $149.58 and a 1-year high of $208.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.25.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UniFirst

In other news, major shareholder The Ronald D. Croatti Trust – 1 sold 9,500 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.97, for a total value of $1,814,215.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,968.30. This trade represents a 35.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 587 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $113,337.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,075. This represents a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,294 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,632. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

