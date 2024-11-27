PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter worth about $420,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,054,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEE opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.34. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $30.87 and a 1-year high of $41.14.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. Raymond James upgraded Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

