US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,712,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,488 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $105,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 332.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $70.17 on Wednesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $70.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.48.

Insider Activity at US Foods

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,225.85. This trade represents a 10.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

