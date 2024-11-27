Advisors Asset Management Inc. Invests $917,000 in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 1.6 %
NYSE DOC opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18.
Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.32%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOC. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.
Healthpeak Properties Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
