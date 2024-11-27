WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 73.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 16,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in WD-40 by 41.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in WD-40 by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 34.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in WD-40 by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Insider Activity at WD-40

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.98, for a total value of $205,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,563.02. This represents a 8.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDFC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of WD-40 from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WD-40

WD-40 Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of WDFC opened at $280.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85 and a beta of -0.08. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $211.03 and a 12 month high of $292.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $156.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.20 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 31.53%. WD-40’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.88%.

About WD-40

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.