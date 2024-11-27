Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 325.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,570 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 41.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $60,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,664.24. This represents a 36.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Pat Hickman sold 63,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $1,969,187.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,400,135. This represents a 26.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,548 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

HOMB opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.28. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.21%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

