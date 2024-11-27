Algert Global LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,002 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.13% of Revolve Group worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 91.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RVLV. BTIG Research increased their price target on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.19.

Insider Activity at Revolve Group

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $168,298.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 71,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $2,515,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,600. This trade represents a 49.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 581,817 shares of company stock valued at $17,870,621 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.05. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $39.03.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $283.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.08 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

