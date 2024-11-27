Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $233.68 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.76 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $159,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,736,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,589,044. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $1,761,744.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,683.76. The trade was a 50.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,956 shares of company stock valued at $46,058,091. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

