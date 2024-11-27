Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,835 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 747,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $10,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in NU by 13.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 210,103,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,912,000 after buying an additional 24,140,416 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of NU by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,237,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279,458 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,860,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 7.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 96,754,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in NU by 83.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 13,839,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313,657 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.21.

NU Stock Down 2.1 %

NU stock opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13.

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.