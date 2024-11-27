Citigroup Inc. Buys 5,072,769 Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 15,834.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,104,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,072,769 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.85% of Ardagh Metal Packaging worth $19,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 70.4% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 23.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 34.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMBP opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 1,760.00% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -333.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMBP. Bank of America raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.80 to $5.10 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Recommended Stories

