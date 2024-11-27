Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 23.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 51.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 3.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in GFL Environmental by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Stock Down 0.4 %

GFL Environmental stock opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. Analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GFL Environmental

About GFL Environmental

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.