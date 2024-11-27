Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 3,910 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 12.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 15.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 6.6% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 8,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Renato Bacchi sold 23,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $1,009,335.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,935.93. This trade represents a 29.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $38.02. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $47.77.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -22.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AA shares. B. Riley upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Argus raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Alcoa from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Recommended Stories

