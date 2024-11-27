Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $64.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $66.25.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on DAL

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,305,148.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,608.72. The trade was a 52.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $173,128.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,635.40. This trade represents a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,893 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.