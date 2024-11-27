Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,782 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 157.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 510,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,568,000 after purchasing an additional 55,048 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 51.2% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 157.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 273,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,694,000 after purchasing an additional 167,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 30.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $74.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.60. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $69.35 and a one year high of $158.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

