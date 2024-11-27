Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $8.64 Million Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $8,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 100.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen cut TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

