Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 13,993 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,640 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of Yelp worth $8,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,607 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $41,205,000 after acquiring an additional 56,618 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,743,899 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $96,256,000 after purchasing an additional 48,363 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Yelp during the third quarter valued at about $745,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter worth about $267,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Yelp

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $377,329.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 122,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,497.60. This trade represents a 8.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carmen Amara sold 12,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $490,637.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,389,992.21. The trade was a 12.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,106. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YELP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Yelp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yelp in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Yelp

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of YELP opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.56 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.41.

Yelp Profile

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.