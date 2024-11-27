International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 71,060 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $21,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 615,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $868,000. GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $686,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 23,278 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $458,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,086.50. This represents a 60.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IFF opened at $90.88 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.94 and a 1-year high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IFF. Morgan Stanley raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Recommended Stories

