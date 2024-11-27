Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87,488 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $19,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 4,400.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth $33,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.40.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,100. The trade was a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,593,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,700. The trade was a 54.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Up 0.4 %

DOV opened at $206.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.61. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. Dover Co. has a one year low of $137.73 and a one year high of $207.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

