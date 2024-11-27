Algert Global LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 456.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 29.0% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Allan B. Hubbard acquired 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,557.30. This trade represents a 1.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $183.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.24 and a 200 day moving average of $160.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.92 and a 52 week high of $183.96.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($1.54). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 76.21% and a net margin of 43.36%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.78.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

