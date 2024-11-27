Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,386,000 after buying an additional 1,029,741 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,250,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,976,562,000 after purchasing an additional 782,053 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17,253.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,718,000 after purchasing an additional 609,905 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 742,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,423,000 after purchasing an additional 520,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,259,000 after purchasing an additional 451,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $200.95 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.05.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

