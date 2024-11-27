MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Holdings Raised by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $10,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 30.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,748,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $778,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE MSCI opened at $601.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $587.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $544.08. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $631.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $724.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.15 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 162.06% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $640.00 to $662.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.83.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

