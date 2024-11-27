Nwam LLC Makes New $136,000 Investment in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 200.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,446,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639,675 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,237,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,169,000 after purchasing an additional 189,444 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 7,274,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,088,000 after buying an additional 149,775 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,768,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,796,000 after buying an additional 162,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,316,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,722,000 after buying an additional 54,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGNC. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.47. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.