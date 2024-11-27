Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 17,654 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,654 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 263,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,183,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 86.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Hershey by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Hershey by 1,494.8% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Hershey from $205.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Hershey from $163.00 to $161.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.33.

Hershey Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $173.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.51. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $168.16 and a 52-week high of $211.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.13%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

