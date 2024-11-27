Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Stock Position Decreased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $9,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Everest Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 36.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $348.64 per share, with a total value of $1,000,596.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,443,062.08. The trade was a 9.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,553,330. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on EG shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Everest Group from $527.00 to $517.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Everest Group from $406.00 to $402.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.30.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of EG opened at $387.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $380.79 and its 200-day moving average is $380.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $343.76 and a 12 month high of $417.04.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 12.52%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

