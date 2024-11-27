Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,807 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 12.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of LANC opened at $185.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.45. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $161.54 and a 12 month high of $215.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.35.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $466.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.36 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 65.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LANC shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Lancaster Colony from $232.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.50.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

