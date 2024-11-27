The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 2.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 2.2% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Clorox Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CLX opened at $167.34 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 170.03%.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In related news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

