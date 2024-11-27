Swiss National Bank Has $6.98 Million Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of InterDigital worth $6,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital by 1.5% during the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $195.98 on Wednesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.33 and a 52 week high of $196.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

In related news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,102.88. This represents a 10.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total transaction of $25,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,702.22. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $472,253 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of InterDigital from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

