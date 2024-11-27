Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,680 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $25,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in FOX by 44,205.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,915,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,066,000 after buying an additional 7,897,710 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $5,043,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 261,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $301,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $2,867,000. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $7,979,894.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,311.52. This represents a 42.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 186,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $8,637,177.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 469,352 shares of company stock valued at $20,822,072. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on FOX from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on FOX from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

FOXA opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average of $38.90.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

